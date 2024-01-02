Short Interest in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Grows By 24.8%

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 527,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.79. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copa will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 463,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after buying an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after buying an additional 280,894 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

