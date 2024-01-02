Short Interest in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Increases By 23.8%

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Coursera Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. 338,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,985. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. Coursera has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $29,907.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,705.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $29,907.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,705.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $191,911.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,813.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,125,633 shares of company stock valued at $22,212,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coursera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Coursera by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Coursera by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

