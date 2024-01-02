Short Interest in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Increases By 25.0%

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CSLM Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSLM opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. CSLM Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSLM Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSLM Acquisition

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

