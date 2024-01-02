Short Interest in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Increases By 25.0%

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Decisionpoint Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.23% of Decisionpoint Systems worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance

DPSI stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,212. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $27.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

