Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Grows By 11.1%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:FYC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.96. 7,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,586. The company has a market cap of $244.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $64.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1555 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
