Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Grows By 11.1%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FYC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.96. 7,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,586. The company has a market cap of $244.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1555 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 47,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 69,966 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $11,170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 89,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

