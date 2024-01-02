Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Grows By 24.9%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 405,366 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 267,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GNT stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. 9,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,493. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

