Short Interest in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Increases By 25.7%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,200 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 600,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,384.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $372,942.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,475,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,144,384.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,632 shares of company stock worth $2,972,345. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in HNI in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HNI by 459.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. HNI has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. HNI’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

HNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

