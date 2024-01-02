Short Interest in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Grows By 26.0%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 817,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ITT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $119.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.94. ITT has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $121.19.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITT

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.