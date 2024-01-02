Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Increases By 11.0%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 158,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBSS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JBSS traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,060. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.35. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.11 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 22.62%.

Insider Transactions at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $111,601.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $104,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $771,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.