Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Rises By 22.1%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,900 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 552,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,749.0 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSNF opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

