Short Interest in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Expands By 21.4%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $19.00.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
