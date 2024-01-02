Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Grows By 25.7%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

