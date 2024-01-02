Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.12%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

