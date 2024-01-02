Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 129,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $296.51 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $215.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

