Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $545.17 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

