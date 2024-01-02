Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 871 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $125.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $127.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

