Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Down to $107.26

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.26, but opened at $103.67. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $104.79, with a volume of 135,218 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,065,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,065,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $205,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,422 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,885. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

