Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,754 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,754 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.48.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

UBER stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,261,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,033,972. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

