Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $14.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $582.38. 295,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,992. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

