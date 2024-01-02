Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 560,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,329 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBS traded down $24.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $556.33. The company had a trading volume of 55,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.37. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.99 and a fifty-two week high of $593.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,246 shares of company stock worth $21,068,155. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

