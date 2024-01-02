Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 18,640 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,640 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.27. 96,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.88.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

