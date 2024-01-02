Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 631 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,384,000 after purchasing an additional 143,138 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in General Electric by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 61,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.83. 486,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,490. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $129.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.87.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

