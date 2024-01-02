Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.85. The stock had a trading volume of 133,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,908. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.92. The company has a market cap of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

