Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,575,000 after buying an additional 19,171 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 10.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.16. 486,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $394.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

