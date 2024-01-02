Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.67. 17,438,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,630,160. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

