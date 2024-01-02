Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $26.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 2.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $26,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,932,000 after acquiring an additional 565,067 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,370,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,841. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $96.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.