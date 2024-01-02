Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $977,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $216.84. 84,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.97. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $172.10 and a 1-year high of $219.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.