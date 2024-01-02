Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 1,011 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM traded down $8.01 on Tuesday, hitting $490.90. The stock had a trading volume of 45,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.22 and a 200-day moving average of $447.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $500.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.