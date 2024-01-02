Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

BDX stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.71. The stock had a trading volume of 576,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.