Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SCZ stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,312. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

