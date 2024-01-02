Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,927. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

