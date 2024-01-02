Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 31,090 Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.
Alerus Financial Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ ALRS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 16,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,439. The firm has a market cap of $445.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.
Alerus Financial Profile
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
