Sippican Capital Advisors Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,321,867. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 605,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

