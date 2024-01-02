Sippican Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $110.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,413. The company has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

