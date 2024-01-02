Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 635 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,045,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. 1,364,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,344,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

