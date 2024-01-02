SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.80. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

