Sofi Wealth LLC Acquires 942,184 Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY)

Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,606,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942,184 shares during the period. SoFi Select 500 ETF makes up 49.6% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sofi Wealth LLC owned approximately 81.74% of SoFi Select 500 ETF worth $406,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFY. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $177,000.

Shares of SFY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 106,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,010. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

