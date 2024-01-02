Solitude Financial Services Sells 45,415 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Solitude Financial Services decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,415 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.5% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 93.9% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 916,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,296,000 after buying an additional 444,088 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 95.6% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 305.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 628,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after buying an additional 473,800 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 190,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,852. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

