Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $20,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,268. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.28. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

