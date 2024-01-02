S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.1% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.1 %

SPGI traded down $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.67. The company had a trading volume of 465,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,362. The company has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.60. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $443.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

