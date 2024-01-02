SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 243,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,515.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 552,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 531,649 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 167.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 104,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

