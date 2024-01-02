SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,367 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,881,000 after purchasing an additional 542,314 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

