SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 232,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 99,956 shares.The stock last traded at $75.47 and had previously closed at $75.67.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 169,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 167,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

