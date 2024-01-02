Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 927.0 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $100.85 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
