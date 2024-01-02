Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 927.0 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $100.85 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

