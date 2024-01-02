Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

SPT stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $74.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 99,513.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563,819 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,692,000 after buying an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,165,000 after buying an additional 1,261,111 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,655,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,438,000 after buying an additional 728,332 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

