Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.55

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.55 and last traded at $49.26, with a volume of 550080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,500,495.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 58,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $4,526,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $25,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

