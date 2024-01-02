SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

SSAAY opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.43. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 15.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSAAY

About SSAB AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.