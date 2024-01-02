STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.05

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 82444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.84.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.65 million. On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 32,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.93 per share, with a total value of $1,233,597.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,296,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,633,313.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 865,383 shares of company stock valued at $29,356,064. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

