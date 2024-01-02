Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 358,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.41% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. 1,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,505. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Staffing 360 Solutions ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 69.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

