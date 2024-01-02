Stephens Lowers Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Underweight

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential downside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.48. Navient has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 314.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

